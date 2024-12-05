Certified ethanol produced in Brazil for global airlines linked to slave labor

As major global airlines embark on decarbonization plans, Brazil, the world’s largest producer of sugarcane ethanol for fuel, could become a key supplier of sustainable aviation fuel. In January, LanzaJet, the first ethanol-based aviation fuel producer, was launched in the United States. The company, backed by shareholders such as British Airways and Southwest Airlines, plans to source primarily from Brazil and requires sustainability certification from its suppliers. However, according to a new report from Repórter Brasil, at least two certified plants involved in supplying ethanol have been implicated in recent slave labor scandals. The “Enslaved in Ethanol” report also reveals other previously unknown links between multinational corporations and ethanol suppliers involved in severe human rights violations. The increasing investment in Brazilian ethanol, seen as an alternative to fossil fuels and their climate impact, coincides with a surge in reports of slave labor on sugarcane farms. In 2019, after seven years without any cases reported by the Brazilian federal government, 45 workers were rescued from such conditions in sugarcane fields. These numbers have steadily increased, reaching 361 cases in 2022. The following year saw 258 people rescued, while new cases were identified in 2024. Most reported cases occurred during sugarcane planting, an activity impacted by a significant regulatory change. The 2017 outsourcing law facilitated the recruitment of rural laborers by independent contractors, known as gatos, instead of direct hiring by mills or farmers. Experts consulted noted that this shift reduces protections and dilutes accountability for living conditions, food and payment provided to seasonal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

