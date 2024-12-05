Clouded leopard sighting raises questions about conservation and research in Bangladesh

Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, Ganges river dolphins, langurs and hoolock gibbons, along with a few other endangered and vulnerable animal species, have been prominent in Bangladesh’s wildlife conservation scenario for the last few decades. Now, new animals have grasped the attention of some wildlife researchers and conservationists, as camera traps and wildlife census reveal the presence of other species that have not been considered present in the country for a long time. The clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) is one of them, which researchers recently found in camera trap footages. These carnivores occur in the some parts of South Asian and Southeast Asian countries, but have been fast losing their habitat. IUCN declared the species vulnerable globally in 2021. “In 2023, I found one clouded leopard in a camera trap [footage] while working on a [study about] the ecology and conservation of bears and dholes in eastern Bangladesh,” said Muntasir Akash, a faculty member at the University of Dhaka’s zoology department. He said that although there is no official record of the species in Bangladesh, clouded leopards have been sporadically spotted in various parts of the country since 2006. Akash, who specializes in studying carnivore species, has been collecting information on clouded leopard sightings in Bangladesh for the last 20 years. He said that, in most cases, the specimens they recorded were captured by local people while collecting natural resources or by poachers caught by law enforcement authorities. According to his count, one clouded leopard was found in Jamalpur district in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay