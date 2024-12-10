Construction of Indonesia’s new capital sees port activity crowd out fishers

BALIKPAPAN, Indonesia — Abdul Kadir looked out to sea as a gathering of storm clouds darkened the outlook for the day’s fishing in Balikpapan Bay. “We’re often faced with this situation,” Kadir told Mongabay Indonesia. “But we survive as best we can.” Like many fishers here in Jenebora village, Kadir’s one-ton boat is too small to venture out beyond Balikpapan Bay to fish in the deeper waters of the Makassar Strait, which separates the eastern coast of Borneo here and the western part of Sulawesi Island. Founded in 1935, Jenebora today is a diverse village of ethnic Bajau and Bugis people, as well as Javanese migrants and Indigenous Dayak Pesisir families. Most of the village’s nearly 3,500 residents rely on fishing from small boats in Balikpapan Bay, a deep inlet puncturing the island of Borneo just south of the city of Balikpapan. In the past, a fishing boat sailing out into the bay from Jenebora could haul up to 40 kilograms (about 90 pounds) of fish and shrimp in just one day, earning up to 6 million rupiah ($380) when prices were high. “There’s been a decline in catches, and price,” Kadir said. Fishers here say they began to feel a slowdown in the bay beginning in the mid-1990s, after a retinue of coal and timber companies started operating in the bay area. The 2012 construction of the Kariangau Industrial Estate across from Jenebora village worsened matters. In 2018, a cracked pipeline owned by state oil company Pertamina led to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

