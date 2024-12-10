These robots could fix grape farmers’ labor woes

From NPR

If you crossed WALL-E with a floor lamp, it might look a little like the PhytoPatholoBot. These robots aren’t roving through space or decorating a living room — they’re monitoring the stems, leaves and fruit of Cornell AgriTech’s vineyards, rolling down each row and scanning for mildew.

In this episode, host Emily Kwong and producer Hannah Chinn take a trip to Cornell to check out these new robots. How do they work? How effective are they? And what do local grape farmers – and neighbors – think about them?

Interested in more robotics stories? Email us at shortwave@npr.org. We’d love to hear from you!

