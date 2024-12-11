‘Christmas lights’ galaxy reveals how Universe formed

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has for the first time captured an image of what our galaxy likely looked like just as it was forming – and it’s got space scientists feeling very Christmassy.

“I just love the sparkle galaxy with its Christmas lights shining as it was when the Universe was just 600 million years old,” Prof Catherine Heymans, Scotland’s Astronomer Royal, told BBC News.

The image shows ten balls of stars of different colours, appearing like Christmas tree baubles hanging in the cosmos.

It’s the first time that scientists have witnessed clumps of stars assembling to form a galaxy like our own Milky Way and holds clues as to how the Universe was formed.