Seal colony thriving ‘thanks to secluded site’

From BBC
A large colony of seals is thriving on an English coastline thanks to a “lack of human disturbance”, according to the site’s manager
Orford Ness in Suffolk is the home to the county’s first breeding colony of grey seals.
The site, managed by the National Trust, welcomes more and more seals during each winter breeding season.
Matt Wilson, the trust’s countryside manager for the Suffolk and Essex coast, said he hoped the site would rival other UK seal colonies.
This winter’s breeding season, which began in November, has seen 80 pups already born with many more expected.
Since 2021, when the seals first arrived, their numbers have been steadily increasing.
The site is now home to about 400 seals, up from about 200 three years ago.
“We’re really lucky,” said Mr Wilson.
“It’s part of their natural movement of colonies anyway, so they’ve moved down, we think, from Lincolnshire and Norfolk colonies.
“They’ve formed a breakaway group, found this site and moved into the space we’ve got here.
“It’s a real privilege to have them on this site and a responsibility, too, for the team here.”
Orford Ness is a 10-mile long (16km) vegetated shingle spit, joined to the mainland just south of Aldeburgh.
During the 20th Century it was a military testing site.
The public are able to visit during the summer but not allowed to get close to the colony.
Mr Wilson said he believed this was a “major factor” in the colony’s success.
“Even during our open season for visitors, the public aren’t allowed on to this section because