Seal colony thriving ‘thanks to secluded site’

A large colony of seals is thriving on an English coastline thanks to a “lack of human disturbance”, according to the site’s manager

Orford Ness in Suffolk is the home to the county’s first breeding colony of grey seals.

The site, managed by the National Trust, welcomes more and more seals during each winter breeding season.

Matt Wilson, the trust’s countryside manager for the Suffolk and Essex coast, said he hoped the site would rival other UK seal colonies.