Kenya embraces electric buses to combat air pollution

NAIROBI — There are 22,000 buses on Nairobi's crowded streets, the backbone of commuter transit for the Kenyan capital's population of 5.3 million. The city's matatus, privately owned public transport, are famously airbrushed with slogans and portraits of rap stars and English football clubs. Among these garish, growling, diesel-fueled hordes, there are now 35 quiet newcomers: electric buses assembled by a local company called BasiGo. For the last six years, Isaac Kamau has been a bus driver in Nairobi, ferrying passengers between the central business district and the city's residential outskirts. In 2022, Kamau was selected by his employer for training to operate an electric bus. "You had to have a good track record to benefit from such an opportunity," Kamau told Mongabay. Kamau's training focused on eco-driving and safety, and he has relished driving his new vehicle. "Passengers prefer electric vehicles over traditional fossil-fueled ones. They rarely need convincing to board. EVs are more comfortable, faster, and operate without noise." Kamau's is one of 35 electric buses operating in the city, with 14 more expected to hit the streets as 2024 closes. BasiGo, which assembles buses in Kenya from imported parts manufactured by Chinese bus and heavy truck maker CHTC, says it has received 500 preorders from bus operators. Nairobi's matatus are more than transportation. Their colorful artwork and loud soundsystems are part of the Kenyan capital's cultural signature — they also contribute around 20% of the city's transport-related air pollution. Image by CakeForBreakfast via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 4.0).

