Rare dinosaur trio fetches £12.4m at auction

From BBC

Fossils from a trio of dinosaurs have sold for more than £12m at auction.

The prehistoric skeletons, which date back approximately 150 million years, fetched £12.4m ($15.7m) at Christie’s in London.

All three skeletons – two Allosaurus and one Stegosaurus – were excavated from the same site in Carbon County, Wyoming and travelled to London in 12 crates, where they were rebuilt.

James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History at Christie’s, said: “It is humbling to stand in the presence of these ancient giants and marvel at the wonders of our Earth’s past.”