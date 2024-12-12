Rare dinosaur trio fetches £12.4m at auction

From BBC
Fossils from a trio of dinosaurs have sold for more than £12m at auction.
The prehistoric skeletons, which date back approximately 150 million years, fetched £12.4m ($15.7m) at Christie’s in London.
All three skeletons – two Allosaurus and one Stegosaurus – were excavated from the same site in Carbon County, Wyoming and travelled to London in 12 crates, where they were rebuilt.
James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History at Christie’s, said: “It is humbling to stand in the presence of these ancient giants and marvel at the wonders of our Earth’s past.”
The Allosaurus and Stegosaurus fossils represent two of the most recognisable dinosaurs from the Late Jurassic era, approximately 150 million years ago.
The Allosaurus, often seen as a precursor to the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex), was a paramount predator in its day, notable for its sharp claws and a powerful bite.
Meanwhile, the Stegosaurus is seen an iconic herbivore, whose armoured plates and spiked tail helped it to defend itself against predators and adapt to a challenging environment.
“There is no complete dinosaur skeleton” explained Mr Hyslop, so all three fossils have been enhanced with cast, sculpted, 3D-printed materials, and are displayed on custom frames.
In terms of fossils, the Stegosaurus has around 144 bone elements; the adult Allosaurus has about 143, with the juvenile version having 135.
Dinosaur bones can sell for millions, but auction sales have been criticised by some experts, who argue that fossils often end up in private collections which then denies researchers – and the public – any access to these significant discoveries.
“The problem is these specimens go on sale for huge amounts of money, far more than museums can afford,” Dr. Susannah Maidment, from London’s Natural History Museum, told the BBC in 2019.<!–