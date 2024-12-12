Water returns to Amazon rivers amid historic drought

The Amazon River and its tributaries, which make up the largest freshwater basin in the world, are showing signs of recovery after dropping to record-low levels between September and November 2024. Abnormally low rainfall and high temperatures across the Amazon caused water levels to plummet, shutting down river transport, isolating communities and leaving industries without supplies. Indigenous children were forced to drink water contaminated with mercury, and fishers faced a mass fish die-off likely due to high water temperatures. The Madeira River in Rondônia state in northwest Brazil, responsible for 15% of the water in the Amazon Basin, was 6.7 meters (22 feet) high on Dec. 9, marking a significant improvement over the 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) measured Oct. 12. Farther east, on the Negro River near Amazonas state’s capital, Manaus, large grain barges owned by Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Bunge, among others, resumed shipping soy and corn at full capacity following a 70-day hiatus. The river there is rising at an average of 3 cm (1 in) a day. More than 118,000 hectares (291,000 acres) of the Amazon Rainforest were cleared between 2009 to 2019 to make way for large-scale soy farms, according to a recent investigation. Deforestation is one of the leading causes of climate change in the region, which has led to the devastating droughts that have gripped the Amazon over the past two years. Some relief has reached the region’s residents as the drought begins to ease. Water levels are now rising, but 16 of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

