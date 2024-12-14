Highland beaver release planned for Glen Affric

From BBC

Public body Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has applied for a licence to release beavers in Glen Affric in the Highlands.

The glen is a large area of thickly wooded hillsides and glens with a river, streams and lochs south of Inverness. It includes fragments of ancient Caledonian Forest.

Beavers could be released into Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin next spring if Scottish government agency NatureScot grants a licence.

Legal releases of beavers have already taken place in Knapdale in Argyll and parts of the Cairngorms National Park in the Highlands.