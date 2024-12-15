Bronze Age massacre victims likely cannibalised

Scientists have uncovered the aftermath of an “exceptionally violent” attack about 4,000 years ago in Somerset when at least 37 people appear to have been butchered and likely eaten.

It is the largest case of violence between humans identified in early Bronze Age England, which had been considered a peaceful time.

The victims’ bones were found by cavers in the 1970s. Experts believe they were thrown into a 15m shaft by the prehistoric attackers.

The massacre was probably driven by a furious “desire for revenge” and its effects likely “echoed through generations”, says Professor Rick Schulting at Oxford university.