Government has broken the law on sewage – watchdog

From BBC

The government and regulators have broken the law by being too lenient on water companies that spill sewage, the UK’s environment watchdog has found.

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) said sewage releases should only be allowed in exceptional circumstances, such as during unusually heavy rainfall, but that “this has not always been the case”.

It acknowledged that regulator Ofwat had now taken steps to change the way it implemented the law. The government and the Environment Agency are carefully “considering the allegations” but failure to accept them could result in legal action.

Campaigners welcomed the findings but called it a “bittersweet moment”.

Public anger has increased in recent years over the level of sewage spills which were found to have doubled in 2023.

“The OEP’s findings offer yet another devastating verdict of the total failure of environmental regulation in our country,” said chair and founder of River Action Charles Watson. “It is nothing short of scandalous.” Sewage sometimes needs to be released when it is raining to prevent a build-up of wastewater in the system and sewage flowing back into people’s homes. But two years ago the wildlife charity WildFish complained to the OEP that the Conservative government, and the regulators – Ofwat and the Environment Agency (EA) – were allowing excessive releases. It argued that according to the law sewage should only be released under “exceptional circumstances”, such as unusually heavy rain, rather than any wet weather. Untreated sewage contains chemicals which can be harmful to aquatic life and can lead to a build-up of algae which starves local wildlife of oxygen and produces toxins that are potentially fatal to pets and dangerous to people. And the less rainfall there is to dilute the sewage the more harmful it could potentially Read the full article