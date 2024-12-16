‘Shifting baselines’ in Cabo Verde after 50 years of declining fish stocks

In Cabo Verde, as in many low-income countries in Africa, the historical record of fish catch is incomplete, making it hard to know what’s been lost and what’s required to fully rebuild. In a new study, researchers used an old-fashioned workaround to understand how fish catches have changed over time: They tapped local knowledge, speaking to Cabo Verdeans up to 77 years old. The study, recently published in the journal Marine Policy, indicates there’s been a “staggering decline” in fish stocks around Maio, one of the archipelagic nation’s 10 islands, since the 1970s, in terms of both volume of catch and maximum size of key species. The study also shows that young fishers and fishmongers don’t fully realize the scale of the loss — a case of what scientists call “shifting baselines.” Younger people on Maio tend not to perceive the decline “because they don’t know what is the normal state of the environment, of the fishing and of the catch,” study lead author Thais Peixoto Macedo, a Ph.D. student at the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology in Barcelona, told Mongabay. Cabo Verde is an archipelagic nation in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean some 570 kilometers (350 miles) west of Senegal. Its exclusive access zone covers an area larger than Texas. Cabo Verde lies in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, some 570 kilometers (350 miles) west of Senegal on the African mainland. It’s considered part of West Africa, a region rich in marine resources but also threatened by intense fishing pressure.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

