What’s the TFFF? A forest finance tool ‘like no other’ shows promise, pitfalls

In 2023, at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the Brazilian government proposed a new funding mechanism to help tropical nations keep their forests standing. They called it the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), and its incentive is relatively simple: using satellite monitoring in participating nations to determine which ones have preserved their forests, and rewarding them based on that data. Fast-forward to the COP16 biodiversity summit in Cali, Colombia, in 2024. Mongabay contributor Justin Catanoso attended the conference and covered the new fund, which functions not as a donation mechanism or loan but rather as an investment portfolio. The money is “not going to a country as a loan that they have to repay. The investors get paid back first, and the money that is generated by the investments above what the investors get is what will be given to the tropical countries,” he says. On this episode of Mongabay’s podcast, we speak with Catanoso, Charlotte Streck — co-founder of Climate Focus, an advisory firm — and Frédéric Hache, a lecturer in sustainable finance at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, about the TFFF. These three guests answer some of the more complicated and critical questions regarding what the proposed facility could — and would not — do. The fund is currently a proposal and is therefore subject to change before it’s officially launched at the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, in 2025. But so far, there’s a mixture of optimism and skepticism regarding its potential as a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

