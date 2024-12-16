Young people in Africa call for a fair increase in funding for climate adaptation

Yaounde – African youths have adopted “The Yaounde African call on more than doubling Adaptation Finance for a Resilient Africa,” calling for a large raise in the share of adaptation finance in the overall climate finance portfolio to match the needs and costs of adaptation for African nations. They argue that doubling adaptation finance to approximately $40 billion per year would still remain inadequate relative to the identified needs. The call, at the end of the three-day second Youth Forum on Adaptation Finance in Africa, YOFAFA, held in the city of seven hills—Yaounde in Cameroon—comes as climate impacts rise in Africa, as the continent faces widening financial gaps for adaptation. “We call on developed countries to increase and prioritize climate financing for energy access projects in Africa, recognizing that energy access is essential to climate resilience,” the youths also declared. Idris Adoum from Chad, advocacy and awareness expert for the Youth for Adaptation Finance and Youth for Climate in Africa network, says, “We made the call last year; it had an appreciable impact, but it was not adopted. We have reiterated the call and added access to the energy campaign.” Given that many youths were unable to attend COP 29 in Azerbaijan, Adoum says, “The strategy is for delegates at the Yaounde forum to approach focal points of adaptation, climate, and the country negotiators to hand them the declaration. In Chad, I will hand it to the Secretary-General of the Governor, the country’s negotiator who will participate in the delegation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

