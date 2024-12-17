One in four properties at flood risk by 2050 – report

From BBC
Around eight million properties in England – or one in four – could be at risk of flooding by 2050 as the danger increases due to climate change, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.
In its first assessment of how a warming world could affect flooding, the EA warned of increasing threats from heavier rainfall and rising sea levels.
The number of at-risk properties could be even higher if more houses are built on floodplains, but could be lower if flood defences are improved.
Currently, 6.3 million properties are considered at risk from flooding, new figures show, which is higher than previously thought.
“The frequency and severity of the kind of flood events that we’ve been experiencing are likely to become more and more challenging,” Julie Foley, director of flood risk strategy at the Environment Agency, said.
The EA considers flooding from three main sources: rivers, the sea and surface water – where heavy rainfall overwhelms drainage systems.
It defines properties as being “at risk” when the yearly chance of flooding is greater than one-in-1,000.
Currently, the EA says that 4.6 million homes and businesses are at risk of surface flooding, with London the most affected region.
This is a 43% rise on its previous estimate, but this is almost entirely due to improved datasets and computer modelling techniques, rather than a real-world increase in flood risk.
However, the EA says that climate change could raise the number of properties at risk of surface flooding to around 6.1 million by the middle of the century.
It is well-documented that a warming world generally increases the intensity of heavy rainfall.
Between October 2023