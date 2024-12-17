One in four properties at flood risk by 2050 – report

Around eight million properties in England – or one in four – could be at risk of flooding by 2050 as the danger increases due to climate change, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

In its first assessment of how a warming world could affect flooding, the EA warned of increasing threats from heavier rainfall and rising sea levels.

The number of at-risk properties could be even higher if more houses are built on floodplains, but could be lower if flood defences are improved.

Currently, 6.3 million properties are considered at risk from flooding, new figures show, which is higher than previously thought.