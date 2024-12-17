Top Mongabay podcast picks for 2024

It was another busy year for Mongabay’s podcast team, featuring many fresh interviews, a new season of the Mongabay Explores series, an award, and its first year featuring a two-person co-host team at the microphone. With more than 40 episodes published, there are many favorites to choose from, but the following is a list of conversations that particularly sparked discussion, inspiration, and impact. From heartfelt testimonies of activists to detailed dissection of the cutting-edge research of top scientists, the following list of episodes, our editors believe, are worth listening to (and revisiting) as we move into 2025. Rewilding Ireland: Healing from a history of deforestation, one tree at a time Eoghan Daltun, a rewilding advocate, shares how he painstakingly restored 30 hectares (73 acres) of land on the Beara Peninsula in County Cork, Ireland, in just 14 years. Daltun’s inspiring testimony highlights what’s possible with rewilding, even in one of the planet’s most ecologically denuded nations. Listen here: Can ecotourism protect Raja Ampat, the ‘crown jewel’ of New Guinea? The Mongabay Newscast team traveled to one of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on the planet, Raja Ampat, to document the experiences of local communities who run ecotourism ventures. In a region with few options for people to sustainably make a living, these conversations highlight how some have changed from exploiting the land for money to protecting it: ‘Not the End of the World’ book assumptions & omissions spark debate It may not be the literal end of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay