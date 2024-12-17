Trouble in Arctic town as polar bears and people face warming world

From BBC

“Can I give you some polar bear advice?” asks Tee, a confident 13-year-old we meet during a visit to a high school in Churchill, Canada.

“If there’s a bear this close to you,” she says as she measures a distance of about 30cm with her hands, “make a fist – and punch it in the nose.

“Polar bears have very sensitive noses – it’ll just run away.”

Tee has not had to put this advice to the test. But growing up here – alongside the planet’s largest land predator – means bear safety is part of everyday life.