Can the Cali Fund provide a rights-based remedy for biopiracy? (commentary)

When considering the vastly unequal realities of the current global order, it is clear that the ongoing impact of the colonization of the Global South is wide ranging and all-encompassing. From legacies of racial subjugation, to the disproportionate impact of climate change, to the rise of populist authoritarianism, the colonial project is strong. But one ongoing element of extraction from the Global South is largely unknown, under-addressed, and requires a human rights-based response – biopiracy. It might sound strange to talk about scientists as pirates, but in some cases, they are. Scientists across lucrative industries — pharmaceuticals to biotechnology to cosmetics — utilize digital sequence information (DSI), the genomic sequence data derived from an organism, to develop scientific advancements for profit. These 'biopirates' extract DSI from genetic resources on lands long stewarded by local, often Indigenous, communities, without consent — reaping windfall rewards with little or zero benefit trickling back to the resource's origin. The global DNA sequencing market, which relies heavily on DSI, is projected to reach $21.3 billion by 2031. Billions of dollars in profits are disproportionately concentrated in the Global North, where the largest DSI databases are housed. For example, a single sequence from a bean grown by an Indigenous group in Colombia could hold the key to resistance against a disease that threatens agricultural crops across the world. Shouldn't the communities that cared for the beans that led to this important global benefit be compensated for their contributions? DSI has proven invaluable in efforts such as…

