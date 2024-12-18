Giant hellbender salamander is proposed for U.S. federal protection

The hellbender, the largest species of salamander in the Americas, is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, meaning it’s at high risk of extinction in the wild. Yet despite this, the amphibian doesn’t have any federal protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA). That’s set to change, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently proposed listing the hellbender (Cryptobranchus alleganiensis) as an endangered species under the ESA. If approved, it will open the door to federal funding to help protect the salamander, which can grow to a length of 0.6 meters (2 feet). Tierra Curry, endangered species coordinator with the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), told Mongabay by phone that she was so surprised and happy about the proposal that she shed tears of joy. “I wear my heart on my sleeve in the shape of a hellbender,” she wrote in a social media post. The CBD first sought ESA status for hellbenders in 2010, but it was denied, largely because the salamanders have a huge range across 15 eastern U.S. states, from Georgia to New York. However, they’re successfully reproducing in just 12% of that range, and the core part of it was recently devastated by Hurricane Helene. The most recent ESA denial was issued by the Trump administration, which argued that zoos and universities were successfully raising them and releasing them back into streams. “So, they were using population augmentation as a replacement for habitat protection instead of using it in addition to habitat protection, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

