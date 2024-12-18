In the Philippines, persecuted Lumads push for Indigenous schools to be reopened

“I tried to live a normal life,” Yana, 31, tells Mongabay. In 2020, after the Philippine government forcibly shut down schools for the Indigenous Lumad in the country’s south, Yana, a teacher, returned to her hometown of Davao de Oro to be with her family. “But the military kept coming to my house, asking me to surrender or admit to supposedly teaching children about armed revolution,” says Yana, who, like all Lumad students and teachers interviewed for this story requested anonymity to avoid reprisals. Soldiers had their eye on Yana because of a November 2018 incident in which she helped other teachers and humanitarian workers evacuate around 50 Lumad students from their campus in the municipality of Talaingod, in Davao del Norte province. Earlier in the day, paramilitary groups had threatened to hurt the students and teachers staying on the campus if they didn’t leave, according to the teachers. When soldiers weren’t visiting Yana, they sought her father, intimidating him for information on subversive activity. Her mother died in 2019; Yana says it was the stress from the constant harassment that caused this. She says she fears the same for her father should the military pressure escalate. Since the Talaingod evacuation, Yana and 12 others have been charged with kidnapping, child trafficking and child abuse. The accused, known as the Talaingod 13, include opposition congresswoman France Castro and former congressman Satur Ocampo, who were at the scene to aid the evacuation of the students. After six years on trial, Yana…This article was originally published on Mongabay

