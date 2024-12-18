Next-gen geothermal offers circular promise, but needs care and caution

Next-generation geothermal technologies are gaining steam as a source of clean, renewable energy and an alternative to fossil fuels. With demonstration projects across the globe now showing strong potential, enhanced geothermal (using ever-present and bountiful heat found deep within the Earth) could one day offer energy to millions of homes, businesses and cities. But geothermal currently makes up just a fraction of global energy produced, at less than 1%. That’s because conventional geothermal methods require special conditions, including permeable land, subsurface heat, plus available water with which to tap into this energy resource. This trifecta means that, while geothermal is exploited in slightly more than 30 countries — led by the U.S., Indonesia, the Philippines and Turkey — actual production is miniscule, a mere 16,318 megawatts of installed capacity. By contrast, installed global wind capacity tipped 1 million MW over the last year. But next-gen geothermal seems poised to take a great leap forward, expanding its capacity massively because all that’s needed is underground heat and economical access to it. Instead of tapping surface hot springs, next-gen tech aims to drill deep into hot rocks to create permeability. It then injects water or other fluids, such as brackish water or treated wastewater, into the Earth to construct artificial subsurface reservoirs heated by the surrounding hot bedrock. These innovative approaches, once perfected, could drive geothermal use far higher. In the U.S. alone, it’s estimated that next-gen geothermal could provide 8.5% of the country’s energy by 2050; that’s enough to power 65…This article was originally published on Mongabay

