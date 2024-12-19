Ancient landmarks closed off to walkers, campaigners say

From BBC
Walkers and history-lovers have no easy way to visit more than a quarter of England’s most ancient countryside landmarks because they are on private land with no legal rights of access, according to research by campaigners.
A report by the Right to Roam group has found that more than 5,500 lesser-known sites designated as Scheduled Monuments have no direct footpaths to them or are not on open access land.
The Stone Club, a group for neolithic stone enthusiasts, said its members often had to trespass to access sites.
Government advisors Historic England said landowners were not obliged to open such sites to the public, although many do give permission on a case-by-case basis.
While scheduling means a private landowner needs consent to carry out any works to a protected site, it does not affect their ownership nor give the general public any new rights of access beyond existing footpaths.
However, the owners of the East Kennett site told the BBC that they were happy for people to visit with permission, as safety was an issue when horse training took place nearby.
The owner of the Holne Chase site has been approached by the BBC for comment.
The countryside charity CPRE, formerly known as the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said it believed Right to Roam’s estimate of sites without a legal right of access was “likely a significant underestimate”.
That, it said, was because the report excluded sites that may not have direct access but were within 20m of a road or footpath and could therefore be viewed from a distance,