Ancient landmarks closed off to walkers, campaigners say

Walkers and history-lovers have no easy way to visit more than a quarter of England’s most ancient countryside landmarks because they are on private land with no legal rights of access, according to research by campaigners.

A report by the Right to Roam group has found that more than 5,500 lesser-known sites designated as Scheduled Monuments have no direct footpaths to them or are not on open access land.

The Stone Club, a group for neolithic stone enthusiasts, said its members often had to trespass to access sites.

Government advisors Historic England said landowners were not obliged to open such sites to the public, although many do give permission on a case-by-case basis.