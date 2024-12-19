Even for ‘progressive’ Danone, complying with EUDR is a challenge

French dairy giant Danone has been around for more than a century and operates across more than 55 countries, producing everything from yogurt and milk to protein drinks and baby formula. It did $28.9 billion in sales last year, maintaining its spot as the world’s top dairy producer. But to make all that happen, the company needs a complex operation of paper products, soy, palm oil and cocoa — much of it sourced from countries with vulnerable rainforests like the Amazon. With the European Union’s deforestation-free products regulation (EUDR) set to go into effect at the end of 2025, Danone and other companies that deal in cocoa, soy and other commodities tied to deforestation are facing extra scrutiny as they prepare to meet some of the most rigorous environmental trade restrictions ever implemented. The EUDR requires companies importing cocoa, cattle, rubber, soy, wood, palm oil and coffee into the EU to demonstrate their products weren’t grown on land deforested after Dec. 31, 2020. It’s proven to be a significant challenge even for companies with relatively strong environmental track records, like Danone. Tracking the impacts of sensitive commodities requires advanced technology and strong relationships with suppliers, but can still ultimately fall short for huge corporations that work across multiple countries. “Voluntary practices are not enough for the magnitude of the challenge [combating deforestation and forest conversion], and public policy such as the EUDR helps bring additional transparency, due diligence and collaboration across the value chain as a few good actors and a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

