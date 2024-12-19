Park rangers enforce deadly violence in Uganda

UGANDA – In Africa, debates over “fortress conservation” have raged for years. Mongabay visited one of Uganda’s largest protected areas, the Queen Elizabeth National Park, in October 2023 to take a deeper look at this debate. Our reporter, Ashoka Mukpo, wanted to see how strict conservation practices play out in and around Africa’s national parks. He discovered that for some people, it’s not just a debate, but a matter of life-and-death. After hearing allegations of extrajudicial killings and abuse by wildlife rangers, Mongabay was left with difficult questions: How can wildlife protection be balanced with human rights? Is the harsh, military-style policing of some national parks in Africa really working, and if so, what’s the cost? Who should be held accountable when a wildlife ranger hurts or kills someone? Mongabay’s Video Team wants to cover questions and topics that matter to you. Are there any inspiring people, urgent issues, or local stories that you’d like us to cover? We want to hear from you. Be a part of our reporting process—get in touch with us here! Banner image: An UWA ranger on patrol inside of Queen Elizabeth National Park. Image by Ashoka Mukpo for Mongabay. ‘Killed while poaching’: When wildlife enforcement blurs into violenceThis article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay