Bee-harming pesticides’ emergency approvals to end

Emergency use of three pesticides that can be deadly to bees will soon be stopped for good, the government has said.

Neonicotinoids were banned in 2018 but sugar beet farmers have been given special permission to use them every year for the past four years to fight virus yellows, a disease spread by aphids.

The government announced on Saturday that it would be looking at “legislative options” that would legally prevent all future use of three specific neonicotinoids.

In the meantime, an application for emergency use in 2025 by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and British Sugar will still have to be considered under existing laws.