Brazil’s shipping channel plans in Amazonian rivers will worsen climate change, experts warn

Brazil is poised to invest tens of billions reais to build more than 2,000 km (1,240 miles) of new shipping channels in shrinking rivers – a dramatic, costly, damaging channelization of Amazon waterways, which experts say will result in conversion of traditional peoples' lands to carbon-intensive agriculture. In October 2022, the outgoing Bolsonaro presidency issued a preliminary license attesting to the supposed socio-environmental viability of a first 500-km piece of a long-dreamed-of Araguaia-Tocantins channel in the eastern Amazon, potentially 2,000-3,000 km (1,240-1,860 miles) long. In August, federal prosecutors sued to declare void the flawed Bolsonaro-era license and stop Ibama, the licensing branch, from issuing the installation license. They charged multiple illegalities in the preliminary license, "The license never proved socio-environmental viability," federal prosecutor Sadi Flores Machado told Mongabay. Issued with 27 "pending" studies missing, without which it was impossible to evaluate viability, the Araguaia-Tocantins channel license should never have been awarded, constituting Ibama's "abrogation of institutional mission," prosecutors charge. "The number [of missing studies] at that phase is high," former Ibama director Suely Araújo told Mongabay. "You can have pending issues in the preliminary license, but not structural ones that are significant enough to alter the project's environmental feasibility." Because of those long-missing studies, in March 2022 Ibama's then-licensing director Jônatas Souza da Trindade (Araújo's former student) signed a document declaring the channel "socio-environmentally unviable." Months later, after the Economy Ministry's intervention, Trindade reversed himself, giving no technical justification, and issued a preliminary license while suppressing his earlier findings.

