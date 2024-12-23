The 10 Indigenous news stories that marked 2024

2024 was a big year for Indigenous lands worldwide, whether through land rights gains, land grabbing, restoring spiritual connections to lands, or analyzing how these lands support biodiversity conservation. Land and land use remained contentious as different groups fought over the use of Earth’s space—including Indigenous lands—whether it was agribusiness to feed growing populations, organized criminal groups establishing new drug trafficking routes, companies mining critical minerals used in renewable technologies, or conservationists trying to establish protected areas for biodiversity in crisis. In the midst, Indigenous communities sought to protect their land rights all the while trying to juggle their place in conservation with their material needs and ambitions for industrial development. This year saw investigations into land conflict such as how PepsiCo likely used palm oil from deforested land claimed by the Shipibo-Konibo people Peru. Isolated peoples like the Mashco Piro made headlines worldwide as logging activities overlapped with their lands, leading one logger to lose their FSC label. In Cambodia, Indigenous communities renounced communal land titles as they sought to try instead to sell their lands to pay back microloans. Meanwhile, individual Indigenous leaders and organizations in Southeast Asia and Africa reconciled with nature to spearhead conservation projects that simultaneously protected biodiversity, access to their lands and their economic needs. Leaders created new Indigenous conservation areas and a global Indigenous summit also defined the just energy transition in a way that centered land rights. Here are the investigations and stories on land that marked Mongabay’s Indigenous news coverage in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay