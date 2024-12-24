Penguins and iceberg-watching: Marking Christmas in Antarctica

How are you spending your Christmas? While many will be curled up on the sofa in front of a roaring fire (or at least with the central heating on), spare a thought for the hundreds of people working in the Antarctic region, surrounded instead by penguins.

Thousands of miles from home, those employed by the Cambridge-based British Antarctic Survey (BAS) are spending the festive season at five research stations and on board the Harwich-based vessel, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Some of them have been sharing their Christmas plans – telling us how they will be spending the big day.

‘Penguins – and a cheesy movie’