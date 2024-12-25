New campaign seeks swifter justice for slain South African wildlife ranger

In July 2022, Anton Mzimba, the head ranger at Timbavati Private Nature Reserve in South Africa, was killed outside his home by two men, allegedly in connection with his rhino protection work. Two years on, there have been no arrests. To help speed up the investigation, the creators of a documentary film on Mzimba titled Rhino Man recently launched a “Justice for Anton Mzimba” campaign. The campaign aims to raise funds both to finance a reward for information leading to a conviction, and to fund the efforts of a U.S.-based nonprofit, Focused Conservation, which includes various experts with extensive experience in international investigations, such as former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials. “Their team collaborates closely with in-country investigative teams, helping to build strong cases,” John Jurko II, lead director of Rhino Man, told Mongabay. Mzimba’s case has been taken over by the Hawks, a specialized unit within the South African Police Service that investigates serious and organized crime. “While some progress has been made since then, it has been slow,” Jurko said. “Many of the investigators are managing heavy caseloads, working far from the crime scene, and facing significant resource constraints,” he added. “I do believe, however, that the right team is now in charge. This recent campaign I’m leading is focused on providing them with the resources they need to bring Anton’s killers to justice as swiftly as possible.” Major-General NJ Gerber, who heads the Hawks in Mpumalanga province, where Timbavati is located, said…This article was originally published on Mongabay

