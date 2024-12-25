No signs of slowdown in wildlife trafficking in 2024 as demand persists

Wildlife trafficking remains a pressing threat to the survival of countless species, with sharks, pangolins, rhinos, birds, big cats and others among the hardest hit. Mongabay’s extensive reporting aligns with the 2024 U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) World Wildlife Crime Report, which highlights these species as prime targets of a $20 billion per year illegal trade. The UNODC report finds that despite some progress, “wildlife trafficking overall has not been significantly reduced in two decades,” and now affects more than 4,000 animal and plant species from 162 countries and territories. Our yearlong coverage confirms this, showing that trafficking continues in both well-regulated and poorly regulated countries, reflecting systemic weaknesses that traffickers exploit. Mongabay also continued to spotlight the wildlife trade on social media, which continues despite pledges by platforms to ban it. However, not all is bleak. Our coverage showcased some positive developments, including local leaders and Indigenous communities working alongside scientists to restore species populations heavily impacted by poaching and trade. There have also been discoveries of species in severely poached areas, offering hope for their survival. Here’s a lookback at the key investigations and stories that defined Mongabay’s coverage of wildlife trafficking in 2024. Transnational wildlife crime networks In 2024, Mongabay’s reporting focused on the growing transnational and organized nature of wildlife crime networks. Fueled by money and influence, these syndicates target species such as sharks, rhinos, birds, big cats, primates and more, while also engaging in other criminal activities. Shark and ray bones being dried…This article was originally published on Mongabay

