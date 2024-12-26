Deadline to record forgotten footpaths to be scrapped

From BBC

Thousands of miles of footpaths that faced being lost forever could now be saved after the government committed to lifting a deadline for all rights of ways in England to be mapped.

People had been given until 2031 to have all historic but unrecorded public paths and bridleways added to the nation’s official “definitive map”.

The government said scrapping the cut-off date would give councils time to assess whether paths met the requirements.

Walking campaigners have welcomed the announcement but the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said removing the deadline would mean claims would “continue to disrupt many farm businesses for years to come”.