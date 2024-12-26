National Trust warns UK’s most precious heritage at risk from extreme weather

From BBC
Storms and flooding have damaged some of the UK’s most precious heritage, according to the National Trust – the UK’s biggest conservation charity.
It says extreme weather is taking a toll on the estates it manages in England and Wales, with many mature trees brought down and flooding damaging buildings and gardens.
Warm, wet conditions have prevailed this year and that has brought problems too, the Trust says in its annual roundup of how the weather and climate has affected its vast holdings of land and property.
It says increasing “homogenisation” is blurring distinctions between the seasons, which can be challenging for many insect species and the predators that depend on them.
in January, Avebury Manor, a Tudor manor house in Wiltshire, flooded for the first time in 300 years, after a series of named storms barrelled into the country. It was one of a number of properties that suffered as Storm Henk was followed by Storms Isha and Jocelyn.
Many of the Trust’s properties aren’t designed to endure the extreme winds and rain storms like this bring. Some buildings still have antique drainpipes and guttering – often an important design feature – which can overflow in heavy rain, sometimes damaging interiors as well as exteriors.
Later-blooming bluebells
April was cool and wet which meant many flowering plants, including bluebells, flowered later than usual – like these fine examples at Walk Wood in Sheffield Park and Garden in East Sussex.
Many domestic gardens will also have seen plants bloom a little late, but once they got going most should have performed well, helped