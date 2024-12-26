Pioneer expedition: new findings reveal the state of the Amazonian Rivers

AMAZON RIVER, Brazil – Those who have visited the Amazon know the importance that the rivers have to the local communities, whose livelihoods depend on them. They provide drinking and cooking water, abundant fishing opportunities, and vital transportation routes for people and goods. Simply put, the rivers are the heart of life in the Amazon. With that in mind, scientists from the Amazonas State University and Harvard embarked on a groundbreaking expedition to explore the health of two major Amazon River’s tributaries — the Negro and the Madeira. Equipped with a floating laboratory, the researchers collected samples to carry out an unprecedented study on the water quality and mercury contamination along the rivers. Their goal is to create a Water Quality Index (WQI) for each of the largest rivers in Amazonas state, and to establish ongoing monitoring during the wet and dry seasons. The insights from this research aim to inform public policy and ensure the preservation of aquatic ecosystems, as well as the health and well-being of the communities that rely on them. Joining the researchers on this 24-day river journey were Mongabay and Ambiental Media, capturing the vital work being done. Watch this video to discover more about their findings, the WQI initiative, and the mercury cycle in Amazonian rivers. Mongabay’s Video Team wants to cover questions and topics that matter to you. Are there any inspiring people, urgent issues, or local stories that you’d like us to cover? We want to hear from you. Be a part of our…This article was originally published on Mongabay

