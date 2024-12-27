Charities to get £15m to save surplus farm food

Charities, food banks and homeless shelters are to receive access to a £15m fund from the government to help use surplus farm food.

Set to be launched in 2025 the scheme will give grants of £20,000 or more to the not-for-profit food redistribution sector in England.

It continues a pledge by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s predecessor Rishi Sunak to launch a food waste prevention fund.

The government estimates around 330,000 tonnes of edible food a year are wasted or used for animal feed.