Conservationists and nature defenders who died in 2024

The world lost many conservationists, Indigenous leaders, and environmentalists in 2024. Their lives were devoted to safeguarding the planet’s biodiversity, protecting vulnerable communities, and advocating for justice in the face of profound challenges. While each had a unique story, they shared a commitment to the environment, often working on the frontlines of conservation or battling entrenched systems of exploitation. Not included here are the many brave conservation rangers who lost their lives in the line of duty—unsung heroes whose sacrifices ensure the continued survival of endangered species and ecosystems around the globe. From towering figures like George Woodwell, who shaped the world’s understanding of climate change, to grassroots advocates like Nancy Wallace, who transformed urban landscapes into green sanctuaries, this list celebrates the extraordinary impact of these individuals. It remembers Ryan Killackey, whose documentary gave voice to the Amazon rainforest and its people, and Tuíre Kayapó, whose fearless leadership became a symbol of Indigenous resistance. Their legacies remind us of the complexity and urgency of the global environmental crisis. Some, like Sumit Sen and Marian Newman, used science and activism to preserve wildlife; others, like Carlos Andrés Ascué Tumbo and Maria de Fátima Muniz, defended their ancestral lands with their lives. Environmental stewardship often demands not only expertise and dedication but also immense courage. Their work endures as an inspiration to continue the struggle for a more verdant future. Of course this is not a complete list. If there are people you feel should be included in this list, let…This article was originally published on Mongabay

