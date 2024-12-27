Great Himalayan leaf-nosed bat finally confirmed in Bangladesh

DHAKA — Scientists have published the first record of the great Himalayan leaf-nosed bat in Bangladesh, dropping another pin on this wide-ranging species’ distribution map across Asia and highlighting the importance of continued biodiversity surveys in Bangladesh. The species, Hipposideros armiger, was found in a cave in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in southeastern Bangladesh during field surveys between July and December 2023, according to a newly published study. “We were thrilled to confirm this species in Bangladesh,” said lead researcher M. Abdul Aziz, a professor in the Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University. “It’s an exciting moment for both local and global bat conservation efforts, as this discovery not only adds to the national fauna but also provides a deeper understanding of the species’ distribution across South Asia.” H. armiger, among the larger of the leaf-nosed bats, has a wide distribution stretching from India in the west to China in the east, and as far south as Malaysia. Until last year’s discovery, however, its presence in Bangladesh had never been confirmed by scientists. H. armiger, among the larger of the leaf-nosed bats, has a wide distribution stretching from India in the west to China in the east, and as far south as Malaysia. Image by M. Aziz. How it was identified The species is a high-altitude cave dweller known for its distinctive nose-leaf structure, a crucial part of its echolocation mechanism that helps it navigate in the dark. The cave in which Aziz and his team found it is a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

