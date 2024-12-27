Still no sweet spot in 2024 for Nepal in balancing conservation & development

KATHMANDU — Nepal has long faced the challenge of balancing the development of infrastructure such as roads, railways and hydropower stations with the conservation of its rich biodiversity, forests and rivers. Better connectivity for the people living in the rugged mountainous terrain offers the hope of improved living standards, and opportunities for tourism-related entrepreneurship. But it comes at the cost of habitat fragmentation for crucial wildlife, pollution of water resources, and increased health hazards due to air pollution. Despite significant progress in conservation through protected areas, community forestry and strict implementation of natural resources laws, addressing the often competing needs of development and conservation remains a persistent challenge. After years of conflict and political instability, and a prolonged constitution-making process, the country’s political leadership now needs to address the people’s aspirations for development. Nepalis often observe the rapid development of highways, railways, and large-scale bridges in neighboring India to their south and China to their north, and want to see the same in their own country. That’s why they’ve been quick to vocally support government plans related to infrastructure without fully assessing their impact on the environment. This issue remained pertinent even in 2024, with new infrastructure projects being rolled out, particularly in the southern Terai lowland region. The government plans to expand existing highways and build railways to boost connectivity and stimulate economic growth. But the environmental cost of such projects pose significant challenges, as Mongabay reported throughout the year. Here’s a summary of the developments we covered: In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

