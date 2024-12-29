Lost city found by accident and a fly’s brain mapped: 2024’s scientific wins

A total solar eclipse seen by millions, a lost jungle city discovered by accident and hope for the almost extinct northern white rhino – science has given us a lot to get excited about this year.

One of the biggest news stories was about making space travel cheaper and easier, with Elon Musk’s Starship making a giant step towards humanity having a reusable rocket.

Of course it’s not all been positive. In bad news for the planet, for example, it is now virtually certain that 2024 will be the world’s warmest year on record.

But there has been a lot to celebrate. Here are seven of our favourite uplifting science stories of the year.

That ‘chopsticks’ rocket catch