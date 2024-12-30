Rainforest Outlook 2025: Storylines to watch as the year unfolds

As 2025 dawns, here is a look at some of the storylines that could shape the fate of tropical forests this year. More reading: The year in tropical rainforests: 2024 How geopolitics could impact rainforests in 2025 In the aftermath of a politically turbulent 2024, the world’s tropical rainforests face heightened exposure to shifting geopolitical priorities. Decisions made in power centers like the United States and Brazil will likely ripple far beyond their borders, influencing conservation efforts and the forests’ critical role in mitigating climate change. In the United States, the return of Donald Trump to the presidency heralds potential challenges for global environmental governance. His administration’s stance on climate issues during his previous term included withdrawal from the Paris Accord, significant reductions in support for international conservation, and deregulation of domestic extractive industries. A second term would likely see the U.S. stepping further back from multilateral climate agreements and biodiversity initiatives. The consequences of such disengagement extend beyond funding cuts. Historically, the U.S. has wielded significant diplomatic influence to encourage environmental protections through trade agreements and foreign aid. The absence of this leadership may embolden other nations to relax their commitments, particularly in regions where environmental and economic interests often collide. Without pressure from Washington, the global race to extract resources could intensify, placing fragile ecosystems in jeopardy. Amazon rainforest in Ecuador. Photo by Rhett Ayers Butler At the corporate level, the Trump administration’s policy signals could weaken private sector commitments to deforestation-free supply chains. Global Canopy’s Deforestation Action…This article was originally published on Mongabay

