Watch: Rocket blasts off for India’s first space-docking mission

From BBC

An Indian-made rocket has blasted off from a site north of Chennai, carrying two satellites which will test space-docking.

Docking is crucial for manned travel to the Moon or supporting a space station.

Announcing “the successful accomplishment” of the launch, Indian Space Research Organisation chief Sreedhara Somanath said the rocket had “placed the satellites in the right orbit”.

India hopes to become only the fourth country with such technology, after Russia, the United States and China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously announced plans to send a person to the Moon by 2040.