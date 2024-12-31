Campaigners celebrate as firm making first-ever GMO fish ceases operations

In 2015, AquaBounty Technologies became the first company in North America, and likely the world, to get regulatory approval to sell a genetically engineered animal for human consumption. Its Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar), spliced with genes from other fish, held promise because it could grow much faster than conventional farmed salmon. However, the demand for the genetically engineered fish turned out not to be all that bountiful. The Massachusetts-based firm, which is publicly listed, announced on Dec. 11 that it was closing its last facility, ceasing fish farming activities, and culling remaining stock. “We have been working for over a year to raise capital, including the sale of our farms and equipment. Unfortunately, these efforts have not generated enough cash to maintain our operating facilities,” David Frank, chief financial officer and interim chief executive officer at AquaBounty, said in a statement. A coalition of conservation and Indigenous groups that had campaigned against AquaBounty celebrated the announcement, saying the company’s work posed environmental and public health risks. “It’s clear that there’s no place in the U.S. market for genetically engineered salmon,” Dana Perls, a senior program manager at Friends of the Earth (FoE) U.S., told Mongabay. “People don’t want to eat it.” AquaBounty’s proponents, which include biotechnology researchers, contend that the campaign groups engaged in fearmongering. They argue that the salmon was completely safe and more sustainably produced than some farmed alternatives. Experts on both sides of the debate said the company’s failure may set an important precedent by showing other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

