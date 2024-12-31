Companies banking on tech and collaboration to comply with EUDR

The EU Deforestation Regulation, or EUDR, will require companies importing certain products into the European Union to trace the origins of these products all the way back up the supply chain to prove that they’re not associated with deforestation. It takes effect at the end of 2025, presenting companies with major logistical challenges, including issues of accurate reporting across multiple countries, compliance with local laws, and ensuring small farmers remain a part of global supply chains. That’s led businesses to turn to technological solutions for help complying ahead of the deadline. Originally scheduled to take effect this month, the EUDR was postponed by a year over concerns that many businesses weren’t ready. Representing a significant step in the EU’s efforts to curb climate change through supply chain accountability, the EUDR targets products that use soy, coffee, palm oil, cocoa, timber, rubber and beef — all commodities that have historically contributed to deforestation in the countries in which they’re produced. Products associated with deforestation or irregular land conversion after a cutoff date of Dec. 31, 2020, will be barred from import into the EU. Brazil’s AMACRO region, the triple border between the states of Amazonas, Acre, and Rondônia, have long been the target of deforestation, invasion of public lands, mining, burning, and logging. Image © Bruno Kelly/Greenpeace. But tracing each product’s journey from farm to factory to consumer requires accurate data reporting and strong relationships with suppliers at every stage of the supply chain: a daunting task for companies with thousands…This article was originally published on Mongabay

