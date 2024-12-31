Mongabay’s most impactful investigations of 2024

This year, Mongabay published in-depth investigations on critical environmental issues. Our reporting revealed evidence of ecosystem destruction and its consequences for people worldwide, showcasing the importance of journalism in protecting our planet. Here are some of these stories. Amazon airstrips Mongabay Latam and Earth Genome found 67 clandestine airstrips used for transporting drugs in Peru’s Ucayali, Huánuco, and Pasco regions. The team used artificial intelligence to scan satellite images, which was then cross-checked with official records and on-the-ground reporting. Many of these illegal airstrips are situated near Indigenous communities, reserves for people living in voluntary isolation, and forest concessions. Notably, 31 runways are concentrated in the province of Atalaya, an area that has emerged as one of the most violent in the Peruvian Amazon. Airstrip observed in 2023 in Puerto Inca province. Image by Earth Genome / ©️ Airbus DS. Rhino poaching After critically endangered Javan rhinos were poached in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park, Mongabay Indonesia launched an investigation into how two criminal gangs managed to kill multiple rhinos over years in one of the world’s most heavily guarded protected areas. The investigation revealed that the poachers may have obtained insider information about the rhinos’ movements. Although arrests have been made, questions about the scale of the poaching and the fate of the missing animals remain unanswered. A park ranger examines a male Javan rhino found dead on April 23, 2018. Image courtesy of the Ujung Kulon National Park Agency Land grabs Mongabay and Repórter Brasil uncovered how a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

