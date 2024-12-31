Road to recovery: Wild animals staging a comeback in 2024

Conservation news is often heartbreaking, with reports of dramatic biodiversity loss globally year after year. But in 2024, there were several reasons for cheer as well, with conservationists finding that certain species, once at the brink of extinction, are making a comeback. Here are five species that researchers confirmed were showing hopeful signs of recovery in 2024: Sombrero ground lizard: On the tiny Sombrero Island, part of Anguilla in the Caribbean, there were fewer than 100 individuals of the critically endangered Sombrero ground lizard (Pholidoscelis corvinus) in 2018. In just six years, in 2024, researchers found their population had climbed to more than 1,600. The lizards seem to have responded positively to island restoration efforts, including removal of invasive mice and planting of native vegetation. Sombrero ground lizard ©️ Richard Brown/Fauna & Flora Iberian lynx: In 2002, the Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) population was estimated to have crashed to just around 62 mature individuals across Spain and Portugal. It was then listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. But 20 years of conservation efforts have boosted its population to more than 2,000 adult and young Iberian lynx. It was downlisted to vulnerable on the IUCN Red List this year. Iberian lynx. Image by Diego Delso via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) North Atlantic right whale: This year, researchers reported that the population of the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale (Eubalaena glacialis) had increased by five individuals, bringing the estimated total to 372 in 2023. While the actual…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay