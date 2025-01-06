Jane Goodall awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

On Saturday, President Joe Biden honored Jane Goodall as one of nineteen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor. This accolade recognizes individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors. “Dr. Jane Goodall is a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist whose research transformed our understanding of primates and human evolution. She is a passionate advocate for empowering individuals and communities to protect and preserve the natural world,” read the White House statement. Goodall, who turns 91 this April, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “I am deeply honored to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” she said in a statement issued by the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI). “This recognition reflects the hope and action of so many people who inspire and motivate me every day in the firm belief that together we can and we must save the natural world for ourselves and future generations.” Anna Rathmann, Executive Director of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) USA, celebrated the honor. “Jane’s own personal evolution from world-renowned scientist to global conservation advocate is a stunning example of each individual’s ability to make a positive impact,” she said in a statement. “We are grateful that the White House is recognizing our founder’s tireless work to inspire hope and transform it into action on behalf of our planet.” Jane Goodall. Photo courtesy of JGI Goodall’s journey began in 1960 at the age…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay