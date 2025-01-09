It’s time for a U.N. ‘universal declaration on nature’ (commentary)

Attending the UN climate (COP28) and biodiversity (COP16) conferences during the past two years, it strikes this observer that the UN specialist environmental agreements on climate, biodiversity, pollution, hazardous waste, desertification, and so forth, all tacitly assume a global political context other than the one we are in. This political context is something we as a human community urgently need to build, not only for the sake of seeing such agreements succeed, but even more, for moving toward a day when they are no longer necessary. The currently missing political context goes well beyond the euphemistic “lack of political will” sometimes fleetingly referenced – as if with sufficient will, these specialist agreements alone would suffice to preserve the planet, without requiring any further political or economic change. In fact, it is not a lack of political will that is the problem, but rather an inordinate amount of very real political and cultural will operating against these agreements’ success, against making the environmental expert’s view of the world successful in overtaking the power broker’s view. A rhinoceros hornbill. Image courtesy of Mark Louis Benedict via Flickr. On the power-broker’s side, these agreements seem irrational; they buck the dominant trends afoot, not only in material terms, but in terms of ideas and zeitgeist. It is rational by major companies’ standards to do away with even their fleeting lip service to ESG, as many now are, because the entire notion of ESG is at odds with the mainstream, oil-based economy, which operates in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay