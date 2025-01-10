Bonobo numbers in DRC park stable, but signs of decline appear

Bonobo populations in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Salonga National Park remained steady between 2002 and 2018, but there are worrying signals of decline, a recent study has found. For decades, Salonga has been known to host the largest known population of bonobos (Pan paniscus), an endangered great ape found only in the DRC. However, researchers didn’t have a reliable estimate for bonobo numbers in the massive park, which spans more than 33,000 square kilometers (12,700 square miles) and includes a 9,000-km2 (3,500-mi2) corridor of human settlements. Over the years, researchers have used different methods to count bonobos in Salonga. But those surveys have been “too small and patchy,” and over short time periods, according to the new study’s authors. So they reanalyzed 13 surveys conducted between 2002 and 2018, reconciling the different methods to understand bonobo numbers and distribution across the entire park and across multiple years, Mattia Bessone, the study’s lead author from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, Germany, told Mongabay by email. The reanalysis showed the park has been home to between 8,000 and 18,300 adult bonobos since 2002. This estimate conforms to extrapolations made in 2008, Bessone said. The study also found that bonobos were present more often near ranger patrol posts. Bessone said the reasons for this aren’t clear, but the presence of rangers could serve as a deterrent to hunting of bonobos, which are a protected species. “We have not investigated if the same applies to non-protected species (we suspect that it…This article was originally published on Mongabay

