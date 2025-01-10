‘Nightmare’ fire threatens iconic Madagascar national park

A mighty blaze in Madagascar’s Ranomafana National Park is menacing the home of the world’s rarest lemur species. Disastrous dry conditions have turned the biodiversity haven into a tinderbox. The park, one of the country’s leading tourist destinations, is a 10-hour drive from Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, and is also home to the prestigious Centre ValBio research center (CVB). Patricia Wright, a leading authority on lemurs who helped establish the park, described a nightmarish scene, with “the sun beating down and the wind whipping the flames into a frenzy.” Wright is at the forefront of firefighting efforts along with hundreds of residents. There’s no official estimate yet about the fire damage, but more than 260 hectares (642 acres) are likely impacted, Wright, executive director of CVB, told Mongabay via email. The fires erupted near the park’s western boundary and spread within its limits. The national park was created in 1991, encompassing 43,550 hectares (107,614 acres) of rainforests that line Madagascar’s eastern coast. The presence here of the greater bamboo lemur (Hapalemur simus) and the golden bamboo lemur (Hapalemur aureus) recorded in the 1980s lent urgency to efforts to preserve the area. “It is an important habitat for lemurs, reptiles, geckos, amphibians, insects, and mammals such as bats and tenrecs,” a shrew-like animal, Rhodin Rafidimanandray, a tourist guide, told L’Express de Madagascar. “Bird species that cannot fly high are surely burned. Not to mention the flora that has simply disappeared with the fire.” While CVB and residents play a role in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay