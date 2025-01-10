Right whales can live to 130, but in North America they die young

Groundbreaking research in the late 1990s showed that Arctic-dwelling bowhead whales could live more than 150 or even 200 years — longer than any other mammal. New research, inspired by that work, indicates that right whales (genus Eubalaena) also have extremely long lifespans of 130 years or more. The study, published in Science Advances in December, not only adds to growing evidence of extreme whale longevity but also draws attention to the plight of North Atlantic right whales (E. glacialis), which are critically endangered. The study found that while they likely could live 130 years or more, their actual lifespans are far shorter than those of their close relatives, the southern right whales (E. australis), likely due to dangers they encounter in the waters off the eastern United States and Canada where they live. “We infer that both should be able to live to 130 and North Atlantic doesn’t because they’re being killed in crab pots and lobster gear and ship strikes,” Greg Breed, an ecologist at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, and lead author of the new study, told Mongabay. Survivorship curves show southern right whales have extremely long lifespans, yet North Atlantic right whales’ lives are cut short due to threats they face in Canadian and U.S. waters, primarily collisions with vessels and entanglement in fishing gear. Image courtesy of Greg Breed. A deeply entangled history A seminal 1999 study analyzed protein in the eyes of dozens of bowhead whales (Balaena mysticetus) to estimate their ages and matched…This article was originally published on Mongabay

